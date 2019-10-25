Spooky treats in store at ice cream parlour

Ice cream fans can get their hands on some chilling and spooky treats this Halloween.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s Aberdeen ice cream parlour, Mackie’s 19.2, has pumpkin waffles, black ice cream and some very creepy crepes on sale.

Are you brave enough to try the black ice cream?

Those who are looking for a coffee fix are in luck as the parlour is also serving a seasonal pumpkin spiced latte.

The black ice cream is a one-off blackcurrant and liquorice flavour, which is being made alongside another haunting flavour, blood orange sorbet.

Parlour manager at Mackie’s 19.2, Yvette Harrison, said: “Not only are these limited edition desserts incredibly tasty, they’re very visual too, making them a fun way to celebrate Halloween and take a picture.

“We love making fun recipes throughout the year and Halloween is another perfect occasion to get creative with the looks and flavours of our plates and scoops”."

Mackie’s is well-known for its unique parlour creations, having created weird and wonderful flavours in the past such as Haggis ice cream for Burn’s Night and Brussel Sprout ice cream for Christmas.

The parlour is named 19.2 because it is located in the city’s Marischal Square - exactly 19.2 miles away from the family farm, near Inverurie, where all of Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate is made.

Yvette added: “Make sure you pop in to get a taste of our scary additions to the menu as the nights draw in and let us know what you think.”