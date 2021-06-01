Stonehaven's open air pool proves popular

Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool chair Pete Hill on the chute.

Frinds of Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool have worked hard alongside Live Life Aberdeenshire to reopen in 2021 and their efforts paid off when eager swimmers booked their slots to enjoy the pool which was bathed in sunshine for the occasion.

Customers can book one-hour slots online or by telephone, with a number of other measures in place at the pool to keep swimmers and staff safe.

There is a blend of lane swimming, family areas and even Aqua Zumba and, with Covid-19 restrictions easing as the county goes into Level One, it is hoped to be able to return to a more usual format for the high season, perhaps even including the popular midnight swims.

Invited guests enjoy a dip in the pool prior to the public opening in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “The pool was both sunny and very busy. Bookings are very busy at the start of the season so long may that continue. There so seem to be slightly more spaces in the kids sessions available, but these are likely to be popular over the summer holidays.”

The Friends have been working on improvements to the pool since March 2020. They have carried out significant maintenance, painting, landscaping, and cleaning, totalling more than 1400 hours of work. The disabled changing room and toilets in the changing rooms have also been upgraded.