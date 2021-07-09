Summer edition of farmers; market to take place in Chapelton
Chapelton’s summer edition of its popular farmers’ market is set to take place this weekend, Sunday 18 July, offering visitors the chance to stock up for BBQs, picnics, family gatherings and much more.
Hosted in the town’s Burgess Park, the market is held four times a year and boasts an array of stalls offering fresh and local produce from across the North East.
The Duchess of Fife, Director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the build of Chapelton, said: “The summer farmer’s market is always a favourite, where visitors can purchase some of the freshest produce that make for great meals this sunny season.”
The market runs from 11a to 2.30pm. Entry is free.