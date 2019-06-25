The hunt for bears is on

Knitted bears have been hidden by Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries to mark the 30th anniversary of the publication of children’s classic 'We’re Going on a Bear Hunt'.

Children and those who are young at heart can hunt the bears, which have been hidden all over Aberdeenshire, from the start of the summer holidays on Saturday, July 6.

Families are being asked to pick up a card from their local library before venturing out to find the hidden bears.

Once the bears have been discovered, mark on the card where they have been retrieved and their colour, but please don’t remove them as others will want to find them too.

Once cards are completed they should be handed back to the library staff for a small prize.

Participants who have handed in a completed card will be entered into a prize draw and the lucky winner and their family will help donate the bears to the emergency services.

Live Life Aberdeenshire Library Knit and Natter groups are playing their part in the hunt too.

They have made over 200 knitted ‘trauma’ bears which will be donated to the emergency services once the hunt is complete.

The emergency services give ‘trauma’ bears to children who have gone through a tragic experience.