The tour starts here!

Council leader Andy Kille at Dunnottar Castle

Stage eight of this year’s tour will kick off in Stonehaven with the overall champion being crowned in Aberdeen at the end of the most northerly stage ever to feature in the Tour of Britain.

The picturesque backdrop of Stonehaven is the day’s starting point and, by popular demand from local cyclists, the route includes the ŠKODA King of the Mountains climb at Cairn o’Moun). The peloton will briefly head into the Cairngorms National Park, with Ballater marking the most westerly point of the stage, before the run in to the finish line on Aberdeen’s Esplanade begins.

Aberdeenshire Council leader Cllr Andy Kille said: “The route announcement of the final stage of the Tour of Britain is something we have long waited for and feels incredibly significant for our region. Seeing the teams line up in Stonehaven and then taking on some of our spectacular climbs and sprint stretches will be exciting.

"The eyes of the world will be on us.

“I am aware that the team are working hard behind the scenes to make sure that this event can go ahead as safely as possible. I want to reassure our communities that everything is being done to ensure we are delivering this race in line with regulations and safety measures.”

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire addd: “We’re proud to welcome some of the best cyclists in the world to the roads of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as the Tour of Britain event comes to an exciting end.

“No doubt the spectacular route from Stonehaven to Aberdeen will inspire cyclists watching on television to venture north to take on our iconic climbs and enjoy our renowned hospitality.”