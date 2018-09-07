Watercolour exhibition

A Mearns artist is exhibiting a collection of recent watercolours at an Aberdeen gallery this month.

Laurencekirk-based David E Johnston is taking part in a group show with two other Scottish landscape artists – Ian Rawnlsey and Grace Cameron - at Gallery Heinzel.

Gallery director Maura Tighe said: “These artists have been selected to exhibit together because I feel their contrasting styles and approaches – though very different in medium, subject matter and technique – will be complementary.

“The result is an exhibition that allows three distinct voices to display their unique and personal interpretation of the Scottish landscape.”

Each artist has between 15 and 20 paintings on display.

The exhibition opens on Saturday (September 8) and runs till Saturday, October 6.