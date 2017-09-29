What’s On in Kincardine and Mearns

Here’s our list of what’s happening in the local area in the coming weeks.
You can add your event to the list by emailing news@mearnsleader.com
Friday, September 29
Music
Paulo Martini Tribute to Paolo Nutini, Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 std, £12 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Maria Dunn & Shannon Johnson
Saturday, September 30
Music
Hells Bells, Stonehaven Town Hall.Tickets are priced £17.50 std, £15 conc and are available from Ma Simpsons
Country Music Club
All Day Festival - 1pm till late. Donna Wilde, Still Water, James Wood, Cimarron, Rob, Ryan & Mike. To book contact (01561) 377638
Coffee Morning
MacMillan Coffee Shopping Afternoon, Drumlithie Hall from 2pm to 4pm. Enjoy coffee, cake and lots of stalls.
Comedy
The Hook & Eye bar in Stonehaven will host Laugh in the Lounge - an evening of stand up comedy. 8pm, £5 per person
Sunday, October 1
Soup & Sweet Lunch
Drumlithie Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, 12-1.30pm
Monday, October 2
Social Club
Laurencekirk Ladies Social, 7.30pm in the Dickson Hall - “Pet Jamart”. New members also welcome.
Thursday, October 5
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Mearns FM AGM
Mearns FM Stonehaven Community Radio Station will be holding their AGM at 8o’clock in St James’ Church Hall Stonehaven. All members of the Public are welcome to attend.
Friday, October 6
Whist
Drumlithie Bowling Club Rainbow Whist
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians Session
Quiz
CLAN Quiz - Friends of CLAN are holding their annual fund raising quiz at the Royal British Legion, Market Square, 7 for 7.30pm. Tickets, £5, are on sale at The Creel, Barclay Street, or will be available at the door on the night.
So come along for a fun night out and help raise funds for a very worthy local charity.
Saturday, October 7
Book Browse
Book Browse St James’ Church Hall Arbuthnott Street, 10am to 3pm. Thousands of books at only £1. Donations – please call 01569 764473 for arrangements.
Sunday, October 8
Soup & Sweet
Laurencekirk Bowling Club Soup & Sweet Lunch, noon till 1.30 pm at the Clubhouse, Garvock Road . Cost £5 (£3 for children).
Tuesday, October 10
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Senior Citizens
Laurencekirk Senior Citizens, meeting in the Masonic Hall, 1.30pm.
Author Event
“Author Event, Mearns Library, 7-9pm. Free Event, Refreshments provided. Come along to hear Chris Longmuir, author of gritty crime books set in Dundee, and Eileen Ramsay, author of Scottish Historical sagas and romance novels speak about their books and writing.
Friday, October 13
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Jefferson Hamer
Sunday, October 15
Woodland Walk
Guide Dogs Stonehaven Walk and Talk, Dunnottar Woods. Registriation £5. All welcome to go along.
Wednesday, October 18
Mearns Ladies Probus
Mearns Ladies Probus, 10am, Crown hotel, Laurencekirk. Topic: ‘BBC Television in the 1960’s’: Mr Ian Hunter
Thursday, October 19
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Friday, October 20
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Singers/ Musicians session. (Theme: Revolting Songs)
Saturday, October 21
Show
Dolly and Kenny Show, doors 8pm at Stonehaven Town Hall,. Tickets priced £17.50 standard, £15 concessions available from Ma Simpsons
Thursday, October 26
Dance Class
Masonic Hall, Scottish Country Dance Class. 7.30pm
Friday, October 27
Music
Tide Lines in the Lorelei, doors 8pm at Stonehaven Town Hall. Tickets are priced £15 standard, £12 concessions and are available from Ma Simpsons
Folk Club
Stonehaven Folk Club, Stonehaven Community Centre, 8.30pm. Josie Duncan and Pablo Lafuente
Saturday, October 28
Music
Spiders on Mars, 2.5 hours David Bowie tribute, doors 8pm Stonehaven Town Hall.
Tickets are priced £15 standard, £12 concessions and are available from Ma Simpsons
Monday, October 30
Drop-in Cafe
Fettercairn Public Property Committee Drop-in Cafe, Fettercairn Church Hall from 2-4pm. Home-baking, Sales Table, Activity Table for children and Play Area for children. Donations of raffles/ baking greatly appreciated. Funds in aid of Fettercairn Public Hall renovations.
